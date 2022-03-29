62º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Daytona Beach man killed in motorcycle crash

Car struck Victor Rafael Morales at Caroline Street and US-92

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, Daytona Beach, Traffic, Fatal Crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Daytona Beach, police said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 5:34 p.m. at Caroline Street and West International Speedway Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Daytona Beach police said Victor Rafael Morales, of Daytona Beach, was struck by the front of a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kayvon Ulexus Brown, 24, of Daytona Beach.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, Brown stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email