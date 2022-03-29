Daytona Beach man killed in motorcycle crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Daytona Beach, police said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 5:34 p.m. at Caroline Street and West International Speedway Boulevard.

Daytona Beach police said Victor Rafael Morales, of Daytona Beach, was struck by the front of a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kayvon Ulexus Brown, 24, of Daytona Beach.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, Brown stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.