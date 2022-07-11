Ask Trooper Steve: Is it legal to ride in a trailer?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Is it legal to ride in a trailer? Just saw a landscaper trailer with someone in it!”

[TRENDING: Florida park temporarily closes due to ‘aggressive alligator’ | Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

He said for “obvious reasons,” no one should ride in anything being pulled by another vehicle.

“For reasons like lack of safety equipment or the high likely of something going wrong, passengers are not permitted to ride in anything being pulled by another vehicle,” he said.

Trooper Steve said there is, however, a Florida law that does allow a passenger in a trailer that is physically attached to the bed of a pickup truck.

“That would be one that has been completely attached and not chained, towed or another combination of the two,” he said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: