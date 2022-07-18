93º

5 rescued after van submerges into pond off I-95 in Daytona Beach, FHP says

2 children taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Five people, including three children, were hospitalized Sunday night after a minivan crashed into a pond off Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach and became fully submerged, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on southbound I-95 near mile marker 260A.

FHP public affairs officer Lt. Tara Crescenzi said a white 2020 Chrysler was southbound when the driver, a 46-year-old Daytona Beach man, failed to negotiate a curve, causing the minivan to go off the interstate and into the pond and underwater.

First responders pulled the victims from the vehicle, Crescenzi said. The driver, a 39-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, she said. A 12-year-old and a 10-year-old were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, according to Crescenzi.

As of Monday afternoon, the driver and one of the other victims had been released from the hospital, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

