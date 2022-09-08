Fatal crash closes Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal wreck Thursday morning forced the closure of Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County.

The crash happened on southbound OBT at Premier Row, north of West Sand Lake Road. Southbound lanes of OBT are closed in the area.

Details about the wreck have not been released.

** FATAL CRASH **

SB Orange Blossom Trail x Premier Row

- Southbound travel lanes closed #Orange pic.twitter.com/CndX9vEAiK — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) September 8, 2022

Check back for updates.

