Fatal crash closes Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County

Southbound OBT closed at Premier Row near Orlando

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal wreck Thursday morning forced the closure of Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County.

The crash happened on southbound OBT at Premier Row, north of West Sand Lake Road. Southbound lanes of OBT are closed in the area.

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Check back for updates.

