Video: Semi slams into Florida toll booth, injures worker

NAPLES, Fla. – A worker was injured Monday when a semitrailer slammed into a Florida toll booth, causing major damage to the vehicle and a massive traffic jam.

The crash happened on eastbound I-75 in Naples.

[TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do I have to show my ID when I get pulled over? | Become a News 6 Insider]

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted video of the aftermath, which shows damage to the booth and parts of the truck strewn throughout the Sun Pass lane.

CBS News reported that the worker was flown to hospital. Details about the worker’s injuries were not released.

Traffic was backed up in the area due to the crash.

“Semi truck versus Alligator Alley toll plaza crash! EB Interstate 75 Sun Pass Lane & Left Toll Lane remain open! Traffic is congested please drive carefully!,” FHP tweeted.

Semi truck versus Alligator Alley toll plaza crash!

EB Interstate 75 Sun Pass Lane & Left Toll Lane remain open!

Traffic is congested please drive carefully! pic.twitter.com/rMYQH6cEwI — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) September 19, 2022

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: