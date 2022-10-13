Motorcyclist killed in collision on Enterprise Road in Orange City, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Orange City Wednesday night, according to police.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Enterprise Road, just south of Volusia Avenue.

Orange City police said the driver of a Dodge utility vehicle was making a left turn from the southbound lanes into the parking lot of a business at 2495 Enterprise Road. The motorcyclist, who was traveling north in the outside lane of Enterprise Road, collided with the vehicle and was ejected from their own, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Dodge was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Those with any information on the crash were asked to call Orange City traffic homicide investigators at 386-775-9999.

