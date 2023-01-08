Kissimmee man dies after motorcycle rear-ends car in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday after he was thrown from a motorcycle in a rear-end crash near Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. on South Orange Avenue, north of Wetherbee Road, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the Kissimmee man was on a motorcycle traveling southbound in the center lane behind a sedan being driven by a 26-year-old Deltona man. The Kissimmee man failed to stop for the sedan, causing the front of the motorcycle to strike the rear of the car, the report states.

The Kissimmee man was thrown from the motorcycle, troopers said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to the report.

The driver of the sedan was not injured and remained at the scene; troopers said he was wearing a seat belt in the crash, but the report did not specify whether the Kissimmee man was wearing a helmet.

The fatal wreck is still under investigation.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

