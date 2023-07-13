Driver killed in wrong-way crash when car hits construction equipment on SR-417 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash Thursday morning when their vehicle struck a large piece of construction equipment on State Road 417 in Orlando, according to the police department.

Police said the driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes near Lake Nona Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

The department said the driver is believed to have been the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver’s name and age have not been released.

The northbound lanes of SR-417 were shut down but later reopened.

** MAJOR TRAFFIC INCIDENT **

NB SR-417 at Lake Nona Blvd

- ALL Northbound lanes SHUTDOWN

- Traumatic incident within construction zone

- Waiting on confirmed information via #OPD #OFD #Orange #Orlando #LakeNona pic.twitter.com/7zr3RczrIg — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) July 13, 2023

