Driver killed in wrong-way crash when car hits construction equipment on SR-417 in Orlando

Northbound lanes were closed near Lake Nona Boulevard

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash Thursday morning when their vehicle struck a large piece of construction equipment on State Road 417 in Orlando, according to the police department.

Police said the driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes near Lake Nona Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

The department said the driver is believed to have been the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver’s name and age have not been released.

The northbound lanes of SR-417 were shut down but later reopened.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

