Trailer fire on Lee Road stops traffic near Lake Fairview, county says

Orange County firefighters work to extinguish a mobile home fire inside of the Sandy Shores Mobile Home Park.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A trailer fire on Lee Road stopped traffic Sunday afternoon between North Orange Blossom Trail and Edgewater Drive, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Responding crews noted the fire at the Sandy Shores Mobile Home Park had become 50% involved before putting it out.

A manager at the mobile home park said that nobody was injured in the fire.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this fire and not necessarily its exact location.

