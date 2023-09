(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Turnpike shut down in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike shut down in Lake County.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 276 in Clermont.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s website lists all lanes blocked.

Traffic cameras show vehicles at a standstill.

No other details are available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

