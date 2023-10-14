76º
Water main break closes road in Melbourne

Sarno Road is closed from North Apollo Boulevard to U.S. 1

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A water main break has closed a portion of Sarno Road in Melbourne, according to police.

Police posted online about the break just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said Sarno Road is closed from North Apollo Boulevard to U.S. 1 and drivers are being asked to avoid area.

Police did not say what caused the break or how long it would take to repair.

