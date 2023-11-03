WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: On the express lanes? This is how you need to merge when you exit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thoughts, prayers and well wishes for today’s On Patrol here in Central Florida.

Merging seems to be difficult for many of us whenever entering or exiting a major roadway. Now that we have express lanes leading to certain exits, this has turned into a complete cluster.

Today while streaming Trooper Steve On Patrol, we are going to hop in our express lanes and attempt to demonstrate how to properly merge all the way across travel lanes in order to properly exit.

Something to remember, if you are exiting onto or merging onto a roadway with high speeds, you must reach those speeds in order to properly merge. Also, a driver should be 100% aware of what is going on around their vehicle when doing this.

I can demonstrate and instruct all day long, but having a driver understand that they need to be driving and not preparing for the day is the start to success.

