61º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve on Patrol checks out Apopka road

Watch live at the top of this story

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Traffic, Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol
Trooper Steve On Patrol (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today on Trooper Steve on Patrol we are hitting the road in Apopka.  News 6 viewer Kelly sent us an email with a slew of complaints she has been trying to get addressed.

Kelly said she has reached out to the county, county commissioners and others with no response.  Specifically along the area of Plymouth Sorrento Road.

She indicates drivers are all over the place and industrial vehicles tend to block traffic.

So let’s take Results-1 out and find those problems!!

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email