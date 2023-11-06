WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve on Patrol checks out Apopka road

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today on Trooper Steve on Patrol we are hitting the road in Apopka. News 6 viewer Kelly sent us an email with a slew of complaints she has been trying to get addressed.

Kelly said she has reached out to the county, county commissioners and others with no response. Specifically along the area of Plymouth Sorrento Road.

She indicates drivers are all over the place and industrial vehicles tend to block traffic.

So let’s take Results-1 out and find those problems!!

