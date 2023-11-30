53º
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi closes Florida’s Turnpike ramp to I-4 in Orange County

Sky 6 video shows trailer blocking lane

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Overturned semi blocks lanes on Florida's Turnpike ramp to I-4 (Brenda Argueta, Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An overturned semi Thursday morning shut down the exit ramp to I-4 from Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County.

Sky 6 video shows the trailer of the semi on its side in one of the southbound lanes of exit ramp.

The roadway is closed as teams work to move the trailer.

No other details have been released.

A crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Lake County snarled traffic earlier Thursday morning. While one lane was reopened, traffic was moving very slowly.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

