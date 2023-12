A "don't walk" sign lit up at a crosswalk. Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pedestrian safety is a big deal, and there are responsibilities that both walkers and drivers need to know about.

A viewer named Britanny asked me, “Am I required to yield to pedestrians who are jaywalking -- crossing when their signal is red or crossing where there is no crosswalk?”

On Thursday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol, we will take a look at the situation and go over what Florida law states about it.

Join me at 9 a.m. in the video player at the very top of this story.