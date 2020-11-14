Sunshine dominates Saturday after foggy start

ORLANDO, Fla. – Be on the lookout early for thick fog, especially northwest of I-4. Sunshine takes over through the second half of the morning and dominates for most of Central Florida through Saturday afternoon. A stray shower will be possible along the coast. Highs Saturday climb into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Clouds increase Sunday ahead of a cold front that will bring big changes to the Sunshine State by Monday evening. A few showers and storms will also be possible through Sunday evening. By Tuesday morning, most of Central Florida will wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the 70s.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

Enjoy the sunshine! Watch out for a moderate risk of rip currents.

Tropical update:

The tropics are showing no signs of quieting down. Theta and Iota remain in the Atlantic and further development is possible in the Caribbean next week. There are no threats to Florida at this time.