Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Through the early afternoon, storm chances start to increase with the highest opportunity for rain coming late in the afternoon through the evening.

Rain chances are around to start Sunday. Storm chances gradually increase through the morning with the highest chances around for the first half of the day. A few storms may linger into the evening.

High temperatures top out around 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday with extra clouds and higher rain chances.

Tropical update:

There is a low chance for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico. The rest of the tropical Atlantic remains quiet. There are no threats to Florida.