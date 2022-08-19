Round 2: More strong storms to strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after a lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child and another teenager, more strong storms are expected to hit Central Florida.

Expect a 70% coverage of showers and storms after 3 p.m. Friday.

Expect strong winds, heavy rain and lightning. Some storms could be severe.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the next several days.

The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 92. The record high temperature on this date is 100, set in 1938.

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

Rain chances will be at 50% from Saturday through Tuesday.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.77 inches this year.

Check back for updates.