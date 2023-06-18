Hit or miss storms are expected through the day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spotty showers and storms are possible through the morning and afternoon. A few could marginally become strong to severe but dry air is slow beginning to filter in and that should help with scaling back widespread downpours.

Clouds will be around and with the combination with the hit or miss rain, it’ll keep daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Juneteenth, rain chances remain moderated with and isolated thunderstorms becoming strong/severe. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 90s.

The rest of the week expect scattered rain daily. Rain chance staying in the 50%-60% rain daily as well.

TROPICS:

An area of showers and thunderstorms are beginning to become better organized in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center has highlighted the development area with a 70% in the next two days and 90% in the next 7 days. Likely this area will become a tropical depression in the next few days as it continues to move west at 15-20 mph over the central Atlantic. If it becomes a tropical storm the next name on the list is Bret. There are no threats to any land.