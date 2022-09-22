84º

🎃 Win passes to Southern Hill Farms Fall Festival

Contest runs Sept. 22-28

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Photo: Pexels

It’s pumpkin time, and Southern Hill Farms is bringing its seventh annual Fall Festival to Clermont.

As a News 6 Insider, you’ve got a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Fall Festival, which runs Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 23 to Nov. 13.

Admission includes access to the sunflower fields, the pumpkin patch, the barn, kids’ zone featuring a petting zoo, inflatables, trampolines and more activities for the entire family. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors and craft drinks.

The contest runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 28. Be sure to return daily for an additional chance to win.

