‘Outdoor Distanced’ house music concert series coming to Ace Café Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ace Café is continuing to find ways to bring live music to Central Florida in socially distanced ways during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Ace Café will host its first Outdoor Distanced concert with Boris as part of its new event series, according to an event on Facebook.

In addition to music from Boris, Leyva will be a special guest along with Elias R, David Velasquez + Dayz Without, Skylar and Ditty as support.

Focusing on social distancing and providing house music outdoors in a safe environment, the event space will create pods that hold up to 10 people per group where masks will be required, event officials said online.

All parties are asked to stay socially distant and utilize sanitation stations provided throughout the concert area.

The event is for people 21 years or older.

Ace Café doors open at 4 p.m. at 100 W. Livingston Street in Orlando.

Tickets, which cost $20, are already on sale here.