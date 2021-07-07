6 things to do this weekend around Orlando

The Orlando Pride announced the team has withdrawn from the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup after players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

As more Americans get vaccinated during the coronavirus pandemic, more events are happening around Central Florida.

If you’re wanting to venture out for some fun this weekend, there are a variety of events taking place.

Some of the top ones include concerts, sporting events and some to entertain children.

Here’s a look at six things do to around Central Florida this weekend.

Rock the Beach Tribute Band Series: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin with Pure Zeppelin

Friday, July 9, 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

General admission costs $10 for the standing room section.

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC

Friday, July 9, 7 p.m.

Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Tickets start at $16.

73rd Florida Railfair Model Train Show and Sale

Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volusia County Fairgrounds, DeLand

Tickets cost $7 and children under 12 are free.

Summertime Kid Fest ’21

Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. to noon

Oviedo Cultural Center

Tickets cost $10 per person.

Orlando Predators vs. Jersey Flight

Saturday, July 10, 7 p.m.

Amway Center, Orlando

Tickets start at $23.

Summer Serenades by Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Sunday, July 11, 1 p.m.

The Main Hall at The Plaza Live, 425 North Bumby Ave, Orlando

All tickets are $35 with general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

But wait there’s more. It’s worth mentioning for soccer fans, that on Monday the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup has a doubleheader at Exploria Stadium.

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Monday, July 12

Exploria Stadium

6:30 p.m.: Jamaica vs Suriname

9 p.m.: Costa Rica vs Preliminary Game 8 winner