6 things to do this weekend around Orlando

As more Americans get vaccinated during the coronavirus pandemic, more events are happening around Central Florida.
If you’re wanting to venture out for some fun this weekend, there are a variety of events taking place.
Some of the top ones include concerts, sporting events and some to entertain children.
Here’s a look at six things do to around Central Florida this weekend.
Rock the Beach Tribute Band Series: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin with Pure Zeppelin
Friday, July 9, 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
General admission costs $10 for the standing room section.
Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC
Friday, July 9, 7 p.m.
Exploria Stadium, Orlando
Tickets start at $16.
73rd Florida Railfair Model Train Show and Sale
Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Volusia County Fairgrounds, DeLand
Tickets cost $7 and children under 12 are free.
Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. to noon
Oviedo Cultural Center
Tickets cost $10 per person.
Orlando Predators vs. Jersey Flight
Saturday, July 10, 7 p.m.
Amway Center, Orlando
Tickets start at $23.
Summer Serenades by Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
Sunday, July 11, 1 p.m.
The Main Hall at The Plaza Live, 425 North Bumby Ave, Orlando
All tickets are $35 with general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.
But wait there’s more. It’s worth mentioning for soccer fans, that on Monday the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup has a doubleheader at Exploria Stadium.
Monday, July 12
Exploria Stadium
6:30 p.m.: Jamaica vs Suriname
9 p.m.: Costa Rica vs Preliminary Game 8 winner