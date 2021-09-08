Crafts, cars and Celtic fun around Central Florida

Want to get out this weekend enjoy all that Central Florida has to offer? Well, there’s a little bit for everyone.

The events on tap include several car shows, craft fairs as well as a couple of Celtic festivals.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | Tropical disturbance a rainmaker for Fla. | Parents accused of starving infant to death]

And if that’s not what you’re in the mood for, how about movies in the park?

Friday night movies

Ad

Three parks across Brevard County are hosting movies in the park on Friday night.

Drive up to Max K. Rodes Park in West Melbourne for the free Cars Under the Stars movie in the park night on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. This week’s movie is “Megamind.”

Head to Veterans Memorial Park to watch “Hook” on Friday from 7:45 to 10:30 p.m.

Also on Friday, you could watch “Grease” at Kiwanis Island Park in Merritt Island from 7 to 9 p.m.

Car show in Ocala

On the second Friday of the month, there’s a car show in Ocala at Big Lots on SR 200 from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy classic cars, carhop tunes and more.

Ad

After Dark in the Park Movie Series

It’s outdoor movie time in Ocala on Friday. Head to Jervey Gantt Recreation Complex to see “The Karate Kid” or to Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove to watch “The Man Who Invented Christmas.”

Classic Cars in Leesburg

Downtown Leesburg will be lined with classic cars on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy cars, food, and music.

Celtic Festival finally arrives

The Ormond Beach Celtic Festival is normally held in April, but it was pushed back to this weekend. Enjoy two days of folk music, food and fun from seven Celtic Nations and beyond, the event’s website says.

Ad

Plaid in the Park

Mount Dora is also hosting a Celtic festival called Plaid in the Park on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Sunset Park. Enjoy Celtic music, bagpipes and dancers throughout the evening marketplace.

Fish for fun and it’s free

Children 12 and young can Fish4Fun at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 to 10 a.m. Family and friends can fish with a registered child.

Spooky Market

More than 40 vendors will be offering fall and holiday items at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company for the MAM - Spooky Szn on Saturday, Sept. 11, from noon to 5 p.m.

Crafts in Casselberry

Artfest 2021 is taking place in Casselberry on Saturday, Sept. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. It’s free to the public and offers artists and exhibitors, live art demos, music, food and more.

Ad

Saturday morning cruise

The second Saturday of the month is for cars in Longwood. Head to downtown on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. for show car viewing, food and music.

Oviedo also hosts Cars & Coffee every second Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 7131 Red Bug Lake Road.

Cars and Coffee

Sunday is for cars and coffee at Drive Shack Orlando. To help raise money for childhood cancer, net proceeds from the event will go to Nemours Children’s Hospital. Head over to check out exotics, sports and luxury vehicles which will be on display.

Oktoberfest at Castle Creek

Ad

Castle Creek Brewing is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event on Friday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. Try your hand at a stein holding competition.