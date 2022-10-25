God help the theater kids: ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ coming to Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is coming to Orlando.

Little Radical Theatrics is bringing the adventures of deformed bell-ringer Quasimodo to life in this Orlando Shakes show.

Its the company’s fifth Central Florida production starring 30 actors from ages 5 to 65+.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” which runs during select times from Nov. 18-20, explores the narrative based on Victor Hugo’s novel and Disney’s animated feature adaption.

With an Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, audiences can revel in 15th century Paris as Quasimodo escapes his cruel caretaker, archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, to join the Feast of Fools. Along the way, he meets a Romani woman, Esmeralda, who is the only one who treats the titular character with compassion.

With Captain Phoebus, Quasimodo and Frollo all competing for her affection, and the latter set out to destroy the Roma, its up to the hunchback to save them all.

There will be an 8 p.m. showing on Nov. 18, a 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. showing on Nov. 19 and a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. showing on Nov. 20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

