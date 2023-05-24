Here’s what movies you can catch for $2 this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Regal Theatres is back with summertime deals on family-friendly movies, offering $2 tickets for two showings each week at many locations.

The 2023 Summer Movie Express runs from now through Sept. 6, with Regal noting some theatres will only align with the 9-week summer break schedule of local school systems in its disclaimer that the cheap tickets may not be available at all locations.

Regarding showtimes, the tickets themselves are for “the first show of the day” each Tuesday and Wednesday, the company said.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

Here’s a list of showings to mark your calendar for, and to check in about with your local Regal theatre beforehand:

Week 1 — May 23, 24

How to Train Your Dragon

Abominable

Week 2 — May 30, 31

The Croods: A New Age

Shrek Forever After

Week 3 — June 6, 7

Puss in Boots

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Week 4 — June 13, 14

Sing

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Week 5 — June 20, 21

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Week 6 — June 27, 28

Sonic the Hedgehog

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Week 7 — July 4, 5

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Week 8 — July 11, 12

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Paw Patrol

Week 9 — July 18, 19

The Bad Guys

Playing with Fire

Week 10 — July 25, 26

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Sing 2

Week 11 — August 1, 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Dolittle

Week 12 — August 8, 9

Kung Fu Panda 3

Curious George

Week 13 — August 15, 16

Minions

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Week 14 — August 22, 23

Shrek

Kung Fu Panda

Week 15 — August 29, 30

Trolls World Tour

Despicable Me

Week 16 — September 5, 6

Despicable Me 3

Spirit Untamed

Learn more at Regal’s website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: