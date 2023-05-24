Here’s what movies you can catch for $2 this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Regal Theatres is back with summertime deals on family-friendly movies, offering $2 tickets for two showings each week at many locations.
The 2023 Summer Movie Express runs from now through Sept. 6, with Regal noting some theatres will only align with the 9-week summer break schedule of local school systems in its disclaimer that the cheap tickets may not be available at all locations.
Regarding showtimes, the tickets themselves are for “the first show of the day” each Tuesday and Wednesday, the company said.
Here’s a list of showings to mark your calendar for, and to check in about with your local Regal theatre beforehand:
Week 1 — May 23, 24
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Abominable
Week 2 — May 30, 31
- The Croods: A New Age
- Shrek Forever After
Week 3 — June 6, 7
- Puss in Boots
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Week 4 — June 13, 14
- Sing
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Week 5 — June 20, 21
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
Week 6 — June 27, 28
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Week 7 — July 4, 5
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
Week 8 — July 11, 12
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- The Paw Patrol
Week 9 — July 18, 19
- The Bad Guys
- Playing with Fire
Week 10 — July 25, 26
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
- Sing 2
Week 11 — August 1, 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- Dolittle
Week 12 — August 8, 9
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Curious George
Week 13 — August 15, 16
- Minions
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Week 14 — August 22, 23
- Shrek
- Kung Fu Panda
Week 15 — August 29, 30
- Trolls World Tour
- Despicable Me
Week 16 — September 5, 6
- Despicable Me 3
- Spirit Untamed
Learn more at Regal’s website.
