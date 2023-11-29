‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Party:’ Kiss KISS goodbye at Rock & Brews restaurants this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – This weekend, “All Hell’s Breakin’ Loose” at Rock & Brews restaurants as those “Creatures of the Night,” those “Kings of the Night Time World,” KISS, “Rock and Roll All Nite” one last time.
OK, that’s enough of that.
Rock & Brews, a restaurant chain founded by KISS frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, will host watch parties at every location across the country — including three in Central Florida — on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET. Each location will livestream the final KISS concert, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The band says it will be their last-ever show.
In addition to the livestream, KISS fans can try KISS-inspired menu items, sing and dance along. Come in costume if you can, as some Rock & Brews locations will host contests and guests can take home prizes.
There are three locations in Central Florida: in Orlando near Orlando International Airport, in Oviedo on Red Bug Lake Road and in Kissimmee at Promenade at Sunset Walk.
Reservations are not required, but you can reserve a table on the Rock & Brews website.
