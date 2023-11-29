‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Party:’ Kiss KISS goodbye at Rock & Brews restaurants this weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (L-R) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS visit SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

ORLANDO, Fla. – This weekend, “All Hell’s Breakin’ Loose” at Rock & Brews restaurants as those “Creatures of the Night,” those “Kings of the Night Time World,” KISS, “Rock and Roll All Nite” one last time.

OK, that’s enough of that.

Rock & Brews, a restaurant chain founded by KISS frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, will host watch parties at every location across the country — including three in Central Florida — on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET. Each location will livestream the final KISS concert, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The band says it will be their last-ever show.

In addition to the livestream, KISS fans can try KISS-inspired menu items, sing and dance along. Come in costume if you can, as some Rock & Brews locations will host contests and guests can take home prizes.

There are three locations in Central Florida: in Orlando near Orlando International Airport, in Oviedo on Red Bug Lake Road and in Kissimmee at Promenade at Sunset Walk.

Reservations are not required, but you can reserve a table on the Rock & Brews website.

