Dreams do come true: Wienermobile coming to Orlando Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve always dreamed of seeing the inside of theOscar Mayer Wienermobile, then this is about to be the best news ever.

The iconic Wienermobile is rolling into Orlando on its “coast-to-coast weenie roast” on Friday, according to a news release.

The 27-foot hot dog on wheels will be parked at WonderWorks on International Drive from noon until 4 p.m.

Visitors will get Wienie Whistles, have the ability to look inside the Wienermobile, take lots of pictures and even get their own honorary hotdogger name like Mustard Mags or Ketchup Katie.

After delighting fans in Orlando, the Wienermobile will roll its way to the Florida City Strawberry Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have “buns of fun.”