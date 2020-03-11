’Karate Kid’, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Boys’ stars added to MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – It’s down to the final weeks before the southeast’s largest fan convention returns to the Orange County Convention Center.

In a release, leaders said they expect to welcome more than 100,000 fans as they celebrate all things comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming.

The convention will happen April 16 through 19.

On Wednesday, leaders said Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” films, will attend on Saturday and Sunday.

“Karate Kid” stars Ralph Macchio, Martin Kove, and William Zabka were announced last week along with stars from Amazon’s “The Boys,” Karl Urban, Jessie T. Usher and Antony Starr.

With growing fears from the coronavirus, several large conventions at the Orange County Convention center have cancelled recent events. MegaCon said on its website that the convention will go on as planned with a variety of extra precautionary health and safety measures.

The website said leaders are proactively staying up to date with national and local authority guidance and are working with the Orange County Convention Center who will amplify cleaning and sanitization processes throughout the facility.

Tickets for this years event are on sale now.

Click here to see other celebrities set to appear.