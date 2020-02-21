Double dose of ‘Aladdin’ at 2020 MegaCon

ORLANDO, Fla – MegaCon is about to take fans to a whole new world.

Officials with the event said on Friday that the actors that helped bring “Aladdin” to life in both the live action and the 1992 animated cartoon will attend the convention this April.

Scott Weinger will now join Mena Massoud to sign autographs and meet with fans of the Disney films.

The addition of Weinger comes nearly a month after MegaCon officials said Massoud would be attending.

Weinger is an actor, writer and producer who is best known for voicing “Aladdin” and playing Steve Hale on the ABC sitcom “Full House” and “Fuller House” on Netflix.

Weinger was set to appear at MegaCon last year with Linda Larkin, who voiced Jasmine, but both had to cancel due to scheduling conflicts.

Massoud took on the lead role in Disney’s 2019 live-action “Aladdin,” and is also known for playing Tarek Kassar in Amazon’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan."

According to the MegaCon’s website, Massoud will be making appearances at the convention on April 18 and 19, while Weinger has no dates announced yet.

Click here to see other celebrities set to appear.

Tickets are on sale now.