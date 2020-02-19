’Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Dave Bautista coming to MegaCon

ORLANDO, Fla – MegaCon officials said Wednesday that actor and former professional wrestler Dave Bautista will be making a stop at the fan event this April.

Bautista has become famous due to his most recent roles playing Drax in the Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Audiences will see him on the silver screen in March playing the character JJ in the film “My Spy”.

Check out the trailer below.

Bautista will be at MegaCon on April 18 to sign autographs and offer photo opportunities.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at this year’s convention include “Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone, “Mummy” star Brendan Fraser, cast members from “Saved by the Bell,” Star Trek star Levar Burton, stars of the “The Office”, “Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito, Aladdin star Mena Massoud, “Star Wars” actor Joonas Suotamo, Weird Al Yankovic and “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

Along with the celebrity appearances, the convention will also have a number of panels, workshops and shops for fans to enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now.