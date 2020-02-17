‘Super Mario,' ‘Halo’ voice actors attending MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Officials with MegaCon announced a lineup of video game voice actors Monday set to appear at the upcoming convention.

MegaCon runs April 16 to 19 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Check out the list of voice actors below.

Steve Downes is an American voice actor best known for his roles in the popular gaming series “Halo."

Charles Martinet is an American actor and voice actor best known for voicing Mario in the “Super Mario” video game series. He also voices related characters such as Baby Mario, Luigi, Baby Luigi, Wario, Waluigi and Toadsworth.

Paul Nakauchi is American actor and voice actor best known for his roles in “Overwatch.” He has also starred in the TV Series “Carmen Sandiego.”

Feodor Chin is an actor and writer originally from San Francisco, CA. In addition to being the voice of Zenyatta in “Overwatch,” MegaCon officials said he had voice credits in World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Troy Baker is best known for his work in “The Last of Us.” He also helped voice characters in BioShock Infinte and Batman: Arkham Knight.

Along with the guest appearances, the convention will also have a number of panels, workshops and shops for fans to enjoy.

Tickets for photos and autographs are now on sale.