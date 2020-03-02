’Arrow’ cast members coming to MegaCon Orlando

MegaCon Orlando added three stars from the hit CW show and DC comics “Arrow” to the fan event this April.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Stephen Amell, on Saturday only, Katherine McNamara, on Saturday and Sunday, and Ben Lewis, on all three days of MegaCon.

“Arrow” ended in 2012 after eight seasons on the CW network.

According to entertainment website IMDB, the show is based around the story of spoiled billionaire playboy Oliver Queen.

He returns to Star City, a hooded vigilante, after five years of being presumed dead and lost at sea.

The three actors join a long list of celebrities already announced for this year’s event, which will also include panels, workshops and shops for fans to enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now.