Tropicana creates cereal for orange juice

The breakfast of champions. A big bowl of cereal filled with orange juice.

Wait, what?

[TRENDING: DeSantis doubles down: Disney, not residents, will pay taxes after Reedy Creek repealed | Florida woman dies; travel insurance would not refund cost of cruise not taken | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Tropicana is making it happen with Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to mix with orange juice instead of milk.

Ad

It’s granola, chock-full of honey almond clusters and just waiting to meet up with OJ in your cereal bowl.

You can only get it on Tropicana’s website but they’re so excited for you to try it.

Tropicana is giving away free boxes through May 4, which is National Orange Juice Day.