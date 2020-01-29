Wheelchair with gold rims among items stolen in Sands Motel home invasion, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for three suspects, accused of stealing items valued at more than $1,000 in a motel home invasion.

The incident happened Jan. 7 at approximately 3:11 a.m. at Sands Motel on Orange Blossom Trail.

The victim told deputies he was smoking a cigarette outside of his room when he noticed three men in front of a nearby room, according to an OSCO report. When he looked away, one of the men pointed a gun to his face. The victim said that’s when all three men forced him into his room and knocked him to the floor, kicking him as they robbed him.

The men took a clear ziplock bag from the victim and $500 cash, according to deputies. The men also took two cell phones valued at $289 each, a large Bluetooth speaker valued at $135 and a wheelchair with a black seat and gold rims valued at $800.

According to the report, the victim does not know the men.