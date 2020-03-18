Hyatt Regency Orlando closes amid growing coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – As concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic continue to grow, Orlando-area businesses are continuing to feel the impacts the virus is having on the economy, with the Hyatt Regency Orlando becoming the latest major hotel to temporarily close its doors.

In a statement, general manager Kevin Kennedy said the hotel will remain closed until May to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“In light of the quickly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and in an effort to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of guests and colleagues, Hyatt Regency Orlando will temporarily suspend normal hotel operations at this time, and we expect to resume normal operations on May 3, 2020,” Kennedy said. “During this time, the hotel will not be accepting new room or dining reservations and will temporarily cease food & beverage and meetings & events operations.”

The hotel will not accept any new room or dining reservations during the closure and will temporarily halt food and beverage and meetings and events operations, according to Kennedy.

Kennedy said third-party travel providers have been notified of the closure and future reservations have been canceled without penalty. Reservations that required pre-payment will be fully refunded, according to hotel officials.

Guests with questions regarding reservations can click here to get in touch with the Hyatt Global Contact Center.

The Hyatt Regency Orlando is among a long list of other Orlando-area businesses that have had to shut down in response to the pandemic.

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando closed their theme parks and hotels through the end of the month to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Click here for a full list of closures.

