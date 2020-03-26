Orange County firefighter tests positive for coronavirus, 14 others in quarantine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19 while 14 other firefighters in the department are in self-quarantine due to possible exposure, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Additionally, there are four other department personnel who are in self-quarantine based on recent travel, possible exposure or illness.

A news release on Thursday did not indicate how the firefighter contracted the respiratory illness or provide any other information about their condition.

“The health, safety and well-being of the men and women of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) and their loved ones remains paramount to this Department. We join emergency response organizations across the nation right now as we closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it has on our first responders,” a department spokeswoman said.

Last week, the Orlando Fire Department announced that four firefighters had been ordered to self-isolate after contact with a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19. A Flagler Beach police officer has also tested positive.

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., there are 2,355 Florida-related coronavirus cases, 110 of which are located in Orange County.

Since the highly contagious respiratory illness made its way to Central Florida, Orange County Fire Rescue has initiated new measures designed to keep personnel safe, including pre-screening people who call 911 and using a motorized disinfectant spray in their offices.

