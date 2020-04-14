Coronavirus: Cases of COVID-19 in Florida climb by nearly 350 overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across Florida, local and state leaders are racing to provide resources for residents and increase capacity to test for the deadly respiratory illness.

The Florida Department of Health reports there are 21,367 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday morning -- 348 more confirmed cases than reported Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the FDOH reported 542 fatalities from the coronavirus, with each county in Central Florida reporting at least two deaths related to the disease.

FDOH reports that there are 2,909 total hospitalizations in the state.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by Central Florida county.

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 156 38 6 Flagler 45 7 2 Lake 166 43 4 Marion 103 13 3 Orange 1,033 140 13 Osceola 343 97 5 Polk 277 83 10 Seminole 274 66 2 Sumter 112 27 9 Volusia 223 45 7

The FDOH numbers do not show how many people have recovered from the virus. Department officials have declined to release that information after several requests from News 6. Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino said coronavirus patients must test negative twice in 24 hours before leaving isolation.

Take a look at the map and dashboard below. Zoom out to see the reported cases across the state. If you are having trouble viewing on mobile, click here.

Officials across Central Florida are working to open additional COVID-19 testing sites to better accommodate the needs of residents.

On Tuesday, AdventHealth opened a COVID-19 drive-up testing location Wednesday at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando.

It will be the second drive-thru testing location operation for AdventHealth after a site opened Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

The Orlando site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Daytona Beach site will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status, officials said, and there is not expected to be a limit on testing supplies at either location.

AdventHealth said results can be expected in two to three days. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results and provide care instructions.

Flagler County also opened its first coronavirus testing site this week, according to county officials.

County leaders said Monday that the first round of kits is now available to begin testing patients for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic.

The drive-thru site, which opens Tuesday on the Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College, will be available to first responders and health care workers within the county who meet certain criteria, county officials said.

The Orange County Convention Center began issuing 400 coronavirus tests a day Monday, and is now a state-operated site run by the Florida Department of Emergency Management, according to a news release. Prior to this change, the site was run by the Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA.

[Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida]

As of the site closing Sunday, the Orange County Convention Center testing site had completed 4,963 to date since opening on March 25.

Three new coronavirus testing sites opened in Volusia County Monday, each site planning to administer 200 tests daily.

The three locations include:

960 S. Williamson Blvd. - Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club

1200 Deltona Blvd. - Deltona Plaza,

1205 S. Woodland Blvd. - DeLand (walk up only)

The tests are free to the public.

The testing sites will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Other testing sites throughout Florida can be found here.

Many Floridians are anxiously awaiting Economic Impact Payment stimulus checks that are set to begin hitting bank accounts anytime now.

Direct deposit is the preferred method for the government to issue the money, but paper checks will be mailed eventually as well. Many Americans do not file taxes or haven’t updated their banking information since the last time they filed. The IRS is now allowing people to add new electronic banking information.

Non-filers can complete an application on the IRS website with simple information so the agency has the most up-to-date banking details on file.

[RELATED: Will people on Social Security receive coronavirus stimulus money?]

According to the IRS, this application should be filled out if you did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples). This includes people who had no income.

Additionally, the IRS said people in these groups who have qualifying children under age 17 can use this application to claim the $500 payment per child.

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, or Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits you should not fill out the aforementioned form, according to the IRS.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.