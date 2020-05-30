Florida Department of Health reports over 900 new cases of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – As major theme parks, including Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World, formulate their plans and procedures to reopen, cases of COVID-19 are still being reported in the state.

The Florida Department of Health announced new positive coronavirus cases across the state Saturday as spectators crowd the coast to watch SpaceX’s historic launch.

The Florida Department of Health reported 927 new people have tested positive for the respiratory illness.

As of Saturday, 55,424 people have tested positive for the virus.

Since March, 10,113 people with severe cases of the virus have required hospitalization. The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals with the coronavirus or the number of individuals who have recovered from the disease after being diagnosed.

The total number of deaths in Florida rose to 2,447.

Death data is delayed, according to the DOH dashboard, and could take up to two weeks to report.

[READ MORE: Here’s a glimpse at Florida theme park reopening plans | Trust Index: News 6 discovers discrepancy in COVID-19 deaths reported in Florida]

If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

Below is a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Central Florida by county:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 420 61 12 Flagler 185 20 4 Lake 298 70 15 Marion 244 34 7 Orange 1,976 321 41 Osceola 698 152 19 Polk 1,005 312 55 Seminole 484 109 12 Sumter 253 44 17 Volusia 730 143 38

Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando got approval Friday from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to open their parks after their plans were approved by Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings earlier this week.

With that green light, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove will open June 11; Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom will open July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

According to Disney officials, face coverings will be required for all guests ages two and up and temperature screenings will be required in some locations. Officials also announced that parades, fireworks and character encounters will be suspended, as well as FastPass+ and dining reservations.

Disney Springs began it’s phased reopening on May 20 and since then, guests have been monitored by “social distancing squads," which Disney officials said have been popular with guests.

[READ MORE: Disney, SeaWorld get approval to reopen this summer]

News 6 has put together a list of all the major Central Florida attractions that are up and running right now and welcoming guests. You can find a link to that list here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.