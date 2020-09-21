Governor wants to take away benefits for violent protesters, penalize cities that defund police

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday introduced a bill meant to deter riots by creating mandatory minimum sentences for anyone caught participating in a protest that turns violent and taking away that person’s government benefits.

Speaking from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, DeSantis said the Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act would also strip state funding from cities and municipalities that move to defund their police departments.

DeSantis said the bill will be a major “focal point” of the upcoming legislative session and he already believes he has the backing to get it enacted into law.

If approved, the act would also target residents who come from other states with the sole purpose of hijacking otherwise peaceful demonstrations to use them as a cover to commit acts of violence.

“If you are involved in a violent or disorderly assembly and you harm somebody, if you throw a brick and hit a police officer, you’re going to jail and there’s going to be a mandatory minimum jail sentence of at least six months for anyone who strikes a police officer, either with a weapon or projectile, and we’re also not going to simply let people back out on the street," DeSantis said. “So if you are in custody for one of these offenses relating to a violent or disorderly assembly, you’re not getting bail before your first appearance.”

He added that there will be offense enhancement for charges such as throwing an object during a violent or disorderly assembly as well as assault or battery on a law enforcement officer.

“If you are from another state, and you come to participate in one of these violent or disorderly assemblies, you’re going to have extra penalties imposed on you as well,” DeSantis said.

Other provisions include felony charges for anyone who blocks a roadway and a prohibition on toppling or destroying public property, such as monuments.

