Central Florida counties react to governor’s ban on local restrictions, phase 3

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enacted a measure Friday that will prohibit local county and municipal governments from implementing their own capacity restrictions in response to the coronavirus.

The governor said he would sign an executive order lifting capacity limits at restaurants and is also enacting a measure that will prohibit local governments from capping capacity at anything less than 50%. Statewide, there will be no capacity restrictions. This falls under phase three of the governor’s reopening plan.

Some counties have implemented restrictions beyond the governor’s orders. For example, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings issued a county-wide mask mandate requiring residents and visitors to wear masks while in public places. Osceola and Seminole have similar orders in place.

For the most part, county leaders around the Central Florida region have said the new order won’t impact any current or future local policies aimed at combating the virus.

Brevard County government currently has no restrictions in place, according to Brevard County director of communications Don Walker.

“Our Board of County Commissioners have fallen in line with orders that have been handed down by the governor, and we have also asked residents to follow CDC recommendations in terms of social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and wearing masks,” Walker said in an email. “It’s possible our Board could choose to do otherwise at some point in time, but there are no automatic decisions being made and, therefore, we will not be asking businesses to do anything short of what the governor allows in his order.”

A spokesperson for Flagler County said the order will likely have no impacts on any local mandates implemented due to COVID-19.

Marion County public information specialist Stacie Causey said areas within unincorporated Marion County have been aligned with the governor’s phases since April 24.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will hold a coronavirus Friday at 4:30 p.m. He will likely respond to the order then.

Osceola County government officials were still reviewing the order at the time of this story and did not have a response. This story will be updated when they can respond.

Sumter County administrator Bradley Arnold said in an email the governor’s order, “will assist the businesses to stay in business and allow more employees to return to work,” adding there are no local mandates in place.

A Volusia County government spokesperson said the area has no countywide mandates; “however, the county strongly encourages the tenets of our Step Up Volusia campaign: Wash Up. Back Up. Mask Up.” Restaurants and bars fall under state management by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

News 6 is gathering responses from additional counties in the region. Check back for updates to this story.