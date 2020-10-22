Speeding motorcyclists involved in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two motorcycle riders who were speeding and splitting lanes crashed into a car as it was trying to turn, killing one of the riders, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said witnesses saw two motorcycles stopped at the light at Courtenay Parkway and Catalina Isle Drive in Brevard County Thursday around 4 p.m. and when the light turned green, both motorcycles sped off.

[TRENDING: Iran behind ‘Vote Trump or else’ emails | CDC redefines close contact | 2-headed snake found at Fla. home]

Both motorcyclists were speeding on Courtenay Parkway, passing each other and splitting lanes until they crashed into the right side of a sedan that was attempting to turn left into the parking lot of a plaza, records show.

Troopers said the 22-year-old Jacksonville man riding one of the motorcycles died at the scene of the crash while the other rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. They were both wearing helmets.

The 61-year-old woman driving the sedan suffered minor injuries.