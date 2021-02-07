Testing required for international travelers coming to U.S. as COVID-19 cases climb

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Sunday, Florida saw coronavirus cases continue to climb, increasing by 6,000.

With the surge in reported COVID-19 cases across the world, many countries are requiring testing for international travelers, the Associated Press reports. For instance, those who are travelling to the U.S. from other countries must take a COVID-19 test no more than three days before departing their country.

According to the AP, travelers can either take a rapid test, which looks for viral proteins, also known as antigens, or a test that detects the genetic material of the virus. The U.S. also requires proof of the negative result from a medical laboratory, the report adds.

Domestic and international travelers entering Florida do not have to self-quarantine upon entering the state, according to the CDC.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 7.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,690 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,777,983 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 103 new virus-related deaths Sunday, raising the death toll to 28,161. This number includes the 465 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 5,382 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 74,412 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 145 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.82% on Saturday. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,993,966 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 667,830 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 30,858 234 1,853 3 680 5 Flagler 5,498 20 308 1 73 0 Lake 22,728 110 1,175 0 468 0 Marion 25,450 98 1,598 1 671 -3 Orange 106,119 331 2,249 1 1,002 1 Osceola 34,543 130 1,215 1 384 0 Polk 52,533 258 4,044 7 1,008 0 Seminole 24,999 113 1,063 4 387 0 Sumter 7,380 28 443 0 207 1 Volusia 32,183 127 1,572 1 550 0

