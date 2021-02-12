Brevard County sets aside millions for rental assistance as state reports 7,521 new COVID-19 cases

Residents in one Central Florida county will have their chance to receive financial assistance for rent if they were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brevard County set aside $18 million in federal funds for rental assistance for those whose income is at or below 80% of area median income, which is currently $55,350 for a family of four.

The money provides financial assistance and housing stability services, including rent, rental arrears, utilities and home energy costs. The money can also be used toward utilities and home energy costs arrears, and other expenses related to housing incurred during the pandemic.

According to officials, the County has received $18,176,052 for the program from the federal government.

To view eligibility requirements and to apply for assistance, click or tap here.

Nationally, President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. should have enough vaccine supply to inoculate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.

Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver the 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July — more than a month earlier than initially anticipated.

There are approximately 330 million people in the U.S.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 12.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,521 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,814,422 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1.

Deaths

Florida reported 190 new virus-related deaths Friday, raising the death toll to 29,061. This number includes the 496 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Friday afternoon, there were currently 4,825 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 75,734 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 280 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Friday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.22% Thursday out of 120,938 tests reported to the state. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Friday afternoon, 2,225,304 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 963,004 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 31,741 160 1,903 11 697 7 Flagler 5,584 11 313 2 76 0 Lake 23,215 116 1,199 8 503 9 Marion 26,111 163 1,612 8 673 1 Orange 108,617 408 2,277 5 1,015 0 Osceola 35,150 117 1,231 2 400 1 Polk 53,925 274 4,139 14 1,050 0 Seminole 25,606 151 1,075 5 398 2 Sumter 7,551 29 464 6 215 0 Volusia 33,034 195 1,622 16 604 8

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.