Teen in stolen car rams, pins Melbourne officer, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An officer was injured Tuesday when a teenage boy in a stolen car rammed a patrol vehicle while trying to avoid arrest, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said they spotted a stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser around 7:15 p.m. on Lipscomb Street and attempted to stop the driver by pulling a vehicle “nose to nose” with the stolen car at an intersection.

Records show the officers recognized the driver as a 17-year-old boy whom they’ve had contact with previously, and they ordered him to get out of the vehicle but instead he put the car in reverse and drove into a nearby parking lot.

The officers got back into their patrol vehicle, followed the teen and once again tried to approach him, but this time he accelerated toward the patrol vehicle, pinning one officer’s leg, according to the affidavit.

“(The suspect) continued to strike the patrol vehicle, causing extreme pain and injury to Officer Self,” the report read.

Police said the teen drove off again and this time a pursuit was initiated.

The teen is accused of driving through a chain link fence on Samuel Chase Lane before he continued down a dirt road and stopped in a wooded area.

Records show the boy was arrested after a foot pursuit but still tried to resist by putting his arms under his body.

He’s facing charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle, resisting with violence, resisting without violence, grand theft motor vehicle and several other charges.

The officer’s current condition is unknown.