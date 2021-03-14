73ºF

Local News

Ocala woman left lying in road dies after getting hit by car, troopers say

Victim left lying in road from ‘previous incident,’ according to report

Thomas Mates
, Producer

Tags: 
crash
,
Ocala
,
Marion County
,
FHP
A woman was hit and killed in area of US 441 and Southeast 45th Street (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Ocala woman is dead after she was hit by a car early Sunday morning.

Troopers said the woman was left lying in the road on U.S. 441, near the intersection with Southeast 45th Street, from a “previous incident,” but investigators did not elaborate as to what happened.

[TRENDING: SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites | Weekend vaccine events for OCPS employees | Family speaks after deadly shooting]

The car was traveling southbound inside the left inside lane and did not have time to avoid hitting the woman in the road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The people inside the car were not hurt in the collision.

News 6 has reached out to FHP for more details on what led up to this deadly collision. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: