Crews respond to Hazmat situation in Viera home

VIERA, Fla. – Two people had difficulty breathing due to an unknown Hazmat situation in a Viera home Wednesday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

BCFR Hazmat teams responded to the home on Crane Creek Boulevard around 4 p.m. for a suspicious package. The street is near the Indian River Colony Club.

The people having difficulty breathing refused treatment from paramedics, according to BCFR.

Hazmat teams tested a substances found in the home and determined it was non-hazardous, according to officials.

“The substance has been tested by Hazmat and has been determined to be a non hazardous substance that caused the mild respiratory irritation of the two residents,” the BCFR public information officer said in an update Wednesday evening.

Sky 6 video showed multiple fire engines, an ambulance and Hazmat teams on scene.