Man killed in hit-and-run on Main Street in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Main Street in Apopka on Wednesday, according to police.

The Apopka Police Department said officers responded to the incident around 8 p.m. and the vehicle officers are searching for is a silver or gray sedan with front driver’s-side damage.

Police said the mirror is also missing on the driver’s side.

Officers said they are looking for information from the area at the time of the crash.

Investigators said anyone with information should call 407-703-1757 or email apdtips@apopka.net.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.