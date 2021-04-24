Florida sees 7,341 new COVID-19 cases as US lifts pause on J&J vaccine use

ORLANDO, Fla. – The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been lifted by health officials after advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the benefits outweigh the risks Friday evening.

The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot, according to the Associated Press. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

“This pause was an example of our extensive safety monitoring working as they were designed to work—identifying even these small number of cases. We’ve lifted the pause based on the FDA and CDC’s review of all available data and in consultation with medical experts and based on recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” said Janet Woodcock, the Food and Drug Administration’s acting commissioner, in a release.

The FDA said that its teams along with the CDC found the J&J vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks and that it would continue monitoring the vaccine.

Earlier this week, the European Union’s drug regulatory agency said it found a “possible link” between the J&J vaccine and the rare blood clots, but ultimately decided to move forward using the vaccine with a warning added to the label.

In response to the CDC lifting the pause on J&J vaccines, several county officials responded to News 6 about when they would begin administering the vaccine again. Among the counties, Osceola County’s health leaders will meet next week to discuss whether or not it will move forward using the J&J vaccine. Seminole County leaders said the J&J vaccine would be used again for homebound vaccinations, as long as the individual consents to that vaccine.

