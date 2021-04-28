Here’s where mask guidelines stand in Central Florida counties

Jeffrey Holinka wears a protective face mask as he waits to receive an order at the On Ocean 7 Cafe along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Ocean Drive was closed to traffic as restaurants in Miami Beach reopened Wednesday after being closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ORLANDO, Fla. – While there is not a statewide mask mandate in Florida, many counties issued their own mask policy after the start of the pandemic in hopes of lessening the transmission of COVID-19.

As more Americans are being vaccinated, guidelines are being updated for indoor and outdoor use.

[RELATED: How and where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida]

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention most recently updated its guidance on outdoor use, saying those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear face coverings unless they are in a big crowd. Along with people who have been vaccinated, the CDC is also saying those who are unvaccinated can go without masks outdoors in some circumstances.

Ad

As counties continue working toward normalcy, here is where each stands with its mask guidelines:

Brevard County

There is no mask mandate in place on the Space Coast, though several cities have guidelines in place for essential and non-essential businesses. Businesses have signs outside to let people know of mask guidelines.

In Cocoa, the city is requiring residents and visitors to wear a mask in public. Face coverings are also required in city facilities in Cocoa Beach, as well as a temperature check.

Ad

Ad

Ad