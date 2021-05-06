Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

SeaWorld Orlando makes changes to its COVID-19 safety measures

Company removes temperature checks from list of protocols

Thomas Mates
, Producer

pandemic
Theme Parks
Orlando
Orlando Attractions
Sea World
Coronavirus
SeaWorld Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando appears to have amended its safety protocols related to COVID-19.

The park no longer lists temperature screenings for guests or employees among its list of safety measures.

SeaWorld also appears to have changed the wording to its “physical distancing” measure.

It now reads, “To promote proper physical distancing throughout the parks, we will install signage and markings throughout our guest areas (including on the ground) to identify appropriate physical distancing.”

The wording no longer specifies the physical distancing requirements at the park.

The company has not yet made an official announcement about the changes. Parkgoers have noted the absence of the temperature check station on social media.

